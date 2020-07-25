Michigan Reports 437 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

State health officials say 437 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday.

This is down 157 from Friday’s single-day case count.

This follows the pattern of single-day case counts slightly decreasing over weekends.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says this could be caused by fewer tests being performed over these days

14 more people have lost their lives in connection to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,149.

Eight of the new deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.

57,502 people are reported as recovered as of Friday, up 2,340 compared to last week.