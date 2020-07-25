Veterans Memorial Unveiled in School Section Lake Veterans Park Dedication Service

“A grateful nation thanks you for you service,” are the words engraved into the new veterans memorial in Mecosta County.

The new space is all made possible by fellow veteran, Garry Lough and a team of volunteers.

Lough said, “It was designated as a veterans park, but there was nothing in this park honoring the veterans.”

Lough and his board collected donations to make this possible.

On Saturday, they celebrated those efforts.

“I think that the veterans deserve to be honored and this is the best way I knew how to do it. Give them this monument, this will be here forever,” said Lough.

Michael Chamberlain is an officer at Ferris State University and led the honor guard at Saturday’s dedication.

“First of all, It’s a privilege- but more or less it’s an honor,” said Chamberlain

He says his gratitude comes from serving, and this was a worthy moment of honor.

Chamberlain said, “I am a veteran myself, and we have another veteran as well in our honor guard. And it means a lot to us to present the colors to start the ceremony.”

But for Lough, the community’s support is what means most.

“To see this many people here… it almost brings tears to my eyes,” said Lough.

Organizers say they hope this memorial can be a place for reflection for years to come.