Lake Superior State University to Offer Classes in Roscommon County

An Upper Peninsula university is expanding and plans to have a new presence south of the Mackinac Bridge.

Lake Superior State University will start offering classes in Roscommon County.

The school, based in Sault Ste. Marie, will set up a satellite location at the Charlton Heston Academy in Saint Helen.

Students can pursue bachelor’s degrees in nursing, cannabis business, cannabis chemistry, business administration management and elementary education.

Associate’s degrees will also be available in general studies and cannabis science.

President Rodney Hanley says the classes will help a part of the state that is usually a long drive from most colleges.