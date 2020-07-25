6 Fire Departments Battle Crawford County Barn Fire

Crawford County emergency crews say no one was hurt after a barn fire burned for at least six hours.

The Frederic Fire Departed says they were called Friday morning to North Manistee Rd. in Grayling.

The barn fire was so large, Beaver Creek, Bear Lake, Grayling, Kalkaska Township and Lovells fire departments also arrived to help.

They worked for more than six hours to control and contain the flames.

Firefighters say the people and livestock that occupied the structure evacuated before crews arrived.

As of now, there are no reported injuries.