Woman Dead, Another in Critical Condition After Isabella County Crash

A woman died and another is in critical condition after a violent crash in Isabella County.

Thursday night deputies were called out to Fremont Road near Lincoln Road for a one-car rollover in Lincoln Township.

When they got there, they say the passenger had been thrown from the car.

The driver was still trapped inside in critical condition.

The driver was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The passenger was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened when the car crested a hill on a dirt road and lost control.

It ended up hitting a power pole, bringing the line down on top of the crash.

Deputies say speed was a factor.