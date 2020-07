Woman Accused of Stealing Jeep in Ludington Arrested

Ludington police were able to quickly track down a stolen Jeep and arrest the driver.

Thursday around noon a woman was unloading things from her Jeep at a Ludington business on Rath Street when someone jumped in and took off.

Police say less than 30 minutes later, officers spotted the Jeep on South Lakeshore and pulled it over.

They arrested a woman from L’Anse for stealing the vehicle, and returned it to its owner.