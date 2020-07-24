Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center Breaks Ground on Building Expansion

A new day is coming for the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.

They held a ground breaking ceremony on Friday for the expansion of their building.

The 2400 square foot upgrade will include expanded child forensic interview rooms, multidisciplinary team consult rooms and more space for staff.

Thanks to generous private donations and foundation grants, they were able to raise more than $300,000 to make the upgrades happen.

The Children’s Advocacy Center has seen a 300% increase in the number of child forensic interviews conducted in the last five years.

“We’ve experienced a 10% year over year increase in the number of referrals to the Children’s Advocacy Center and we realized if we don’t do something, we’re not going to be able to meet the increasing demand of services for our children and families. We don’t want to stress out our families any more than they’re already stressed out so the more effective and efficient we can be with the process, the better it’s going to be for everybody,” said Sue Bolde, Executive Director.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday and they expect it to be done early next year.