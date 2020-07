A northern Michigan brewing company is expanding.

Short’s Brewing Co. announced Friday that its beverages are now available in five more states.

It includes Short’s Brewing and its sister brands Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer.

They will now be available in Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Beginning in 2016, Short’s began distributing out of Michigan.

They now sell in 12 states.