Sault Ste. Marie Man Sentenced to Prison For Sexually Abusing Child

A Sault Ste. Marie man learned his punishment for sexually abusing a child for years.

A judge sentenced Allen Foster to seven years in prison.

Between 2012 and 2014, the federal prosecutor says Foster sexually abused a child under the age of 12 on the Sault Ste. Marie reservation.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.