Pres. Trump, Congressional Republicans Reach Agreement on Phase 4 Coronavirus Relief

As Florida continues to be one of the epicenters for the coronavirus, President Trump is canceling part of the Republican National Convention that was planned for Jacksonville, Florida.

And the Trump administration and congressional Republicans say they have now reached a fundamental agreement on the phase four coronavirus relief bill.

In the trillion-dollar proposal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says it includes more than $100 billion for schools and universities so they can comply with the CDC guidelines for reopening.

But President Trump wants that money withheld from schools that don’t reopen.

He says that money can instead go to parents so they can send their kids to private or charter schools.

Democrats are saying the bill doesn’t go far enough, they want unemployment benefits to remain at additional $600 payments.

But Republicans only want to extend those benefits to cover 70% of lost wages.

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander says, “I would not support something that would pay on unemployment more than you would earn if you were working.”

The White House is hoping the final bill will be ready for vote by the end of the month.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is now past the 4 million mark.

Worldwide, the U.S. has the most reported cases followed by Brazil, India and Russia.

And more than 144,000 Americans have died from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects in the U.S. there will be as many as 30,000 more deaths from COVID-19 within the next three weeks.

Now cases are surging in more southern states, including Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

In Miami, their mayor says the largest spread of the virus is coming from within homes. He’s asking for families to take more precautions.

“This is not something that we can mandate: that they should consider, particularly if you have a multi-generational household, that you should consider wearing masks indoors…and also respecting social distance when they’re at home,” he says.

Many businesses are still struggling to survive financially. In California, hair salons are now allowed to operate outside following restrictions.