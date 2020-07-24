New Details in Cause of Damage to Line 5 Support, Enbridge to Add New Safety Measures

There are new details on the damage that has caused a portion of Line 5 to be shut down since June.

Last month, Enbridge discovered damage to a support on the east leg of the dual pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

The west leg has since restarted, and this week Enbridge has reported to the state the latest in their investigation into the source of the damage.

“We are going to continue to provide them with information and updates as we move forward through this,” said Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy.

This week Enbridge updated the state on the progress of their investigation into what caused this damage to a support on the east leg of the Line 5 pipeline.

“Our investigation has determined conclusively that there is no internal or external metal loss, no dents, no safety issues with either of the East or West segments,” Duffy said. “The pipelines are safe to operate.”

Enbridge has identified five vessels that could be the source of the damage. Of the five, four are Enbridge contractors.

“We’ve interviewed our own contractors working in those areas as part of our thorough investigation and as of now we can’t rule out their involvement,” Duffy said.

They believe the damage was caused by a cable hanging from a vessel that was dragged across the pipeline.

“Ultimately it may not be possible to definitively indefinitely which specific vessel caused the incident,” Duffy said.

The company is now looking at ways to prevent this type of incident from happening again.

“We found that the safety measures we have in place at the straits did work as they should, but we’ve identified ways to heighten safety even further,” Duffy said.

They say this damage was caused by a smaller vessel, something new safety measures will be focused on.

“Now we are going to be adding a patrol boat that will sit right over the pipeline at all time and be watching for any size vessel,” Duffy said.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader reached out to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office. She filed legal action because of this damage. Her spokesperson says they are reviewing the report and are not commenting further at this time.