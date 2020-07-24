MTM On The Road: Touring Charlevoix’s Mushroom Houses

Beginning in 1919, Earl Young designed and built over 20 unique homes using all indigenous materials.

The famous Mushroom Houses in Charlevoix are sure to catch the eye of anyone passing by with their wavy eaves and roofs.

Each home has a design that was well thought through by Young.

You can tour the homes and learn more about the history of them by tagging along on a Mushroom House Tour.

Tours are in person, but you can also do a self-guided tour by picking up a map and information at Elements.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, go along on a tour and show us some of the unique homes you’ll be able to see.