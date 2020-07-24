Michigan’s Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam Opens Three Segments

Trail building has been making its way across the nation and into the Mitten. Many of these projects have been completed under the teamwork between businesses, organizations, and communities. This was no different for Michigan’s Dragon Trail – located along the Hardy Dam in the Newaygo and Mecosta Counties – that recently opened up a portion of their adventurous pathways.

Right now hikers and mountain bikers can enjoy 3 out of the 11 trail segments that includes:

Trail 4 Salmon – Partially Open: Segment 4 starts at the Four Mile Road Trailhead in Newaygo County and continues approximately 5 miles to Polk Road in Stanwood, Mecosta County. The Brower Loop portion of the trail has been completed.

Trail 9 Lime – Partially Open: Segment 9 runs approximately 7.4 miles and starts from 16th Street in White Cloud, ending at 30th Street. Close to 3 miles have been completed. Park at Sandy Beach County Park and head northeast, turning back around where the build currently ends. Please stay on the trail to avoid private property and roadways.

Trail 10 Orange – Fully Open: Segment 10 is an approximately 1.7-mile long stretch. Park at Sandy Beach County Park and head southwest to Hardy Dam County Marina or northeast to the start of segment 9.

“I think what people can expect is – they can see the real natural beauty of Michigan,” said Carolyn Bloodworth from Consumers Energy Foundation, “this truly is a Pure Michigan project”. Bloodworth also mentions that there are “beautiful, bridges, overlooks of the Hardy Dam and the Muskegon river, and they can really enjoy what’s really great about Michigan”.

Michigan’s Dragon Trail is unique because it can be used all year long – you can even hit the trails on a dog sled after the snow hits the ground.

To plan your adventure at Michigan’s Dragon Trail, click here for more information.