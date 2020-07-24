Michelle ‘No Bake’: Key Lime Pie Shots

If you’re into tart and sweet flavors, you most likely are a fan of the flavorful dessert – the key lime pie. See how ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway turns this summer favorite into the perfectly portioned end to that weekend barbeque. Here’s her take on the Key Lime Pie Shots dessert from Domestic Super Hero. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Key Lime Pie Shots

Ingredients

4 ounces 1/3 less fat cream cheese neufatchel cheese

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

3 limes zest and juice set aside

15 graham crackers pulsed into crumbs

whipped cream for topping

Instructions