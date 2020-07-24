Michelle ‘No Bake’: Key Lime Pie Shots

Sarah Himes,

If you’re into tart and sweet flavors, you most likely are a fan of the flavorful dessert – the key lime pie. See how ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway turns this summer favorite into the perfectly Md Bakes Key Lime Pkg.transferportioned end to that weekend barbeque. Here’s her take on the Key Lime Pie Shots dessert from Domestic Super Hero. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Key Lime Pie Shots

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces 1/3 less fat cream cheese neufatchel cheese
  • 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
  • 3 limes zest and juice set aside
  • 15 graham crackers pulsed into crumbs
  • whipped cream for topping

Instructions

  • Using a stand mixer or electric mixer, combine cream cheese and condensed milk until well mixed. Add lime juice and half the lime zest; mix to combine.
  • Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, up to overnight.
  • Using your shooter glasses, layer dip/graham crackers, until you reach the top. Add whipped cream*, and lime zest. Garnish with a lime wedge if desired. Repeat with all shooter glasses.
  • Refrigerate until serving, up to 6 hours before serving
Categories: Michelle Cooks, the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories