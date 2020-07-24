Michelle ‘No Bake’: Key Lime Pie Shots
If you’re into tart and sweet flavors, you most likely are a fan of the flavorful dessert – the key lime pie. See how ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway turns this summer favorite into the perfectly portioned end to that weekend barbeque. Here’s her take on the Key Lime Pie Shots dessert from Domestic Super Hero. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Key Lime Pie Shots
Ingredients
- 4 ounces 1/3 less fat cream cheese neufatchel cheese
- 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 3 limes zest and juice set aside
- 15 graham crackers pulsed into crumbs
- whipped cream for topping
Instructions
- Using a stand mixer or electric mixer, combine cream cheese and condensed milk until well mixed. Add lime juice and half the lime zest; mix to combine.
- Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, up to overnight.
- Using your shooter glasses, layer dip/graham crackers, until you reach the top. Add whipped cream*, and lime zest. Garnish with a lime wedge if desired. Repeat with all shooter glasses.
- Refrigerate until serving, up to 6 hours before serving