LMAS Health Department Hosts Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing in St. Ignace

A weekend of drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the Eastern Upper Peninsula kicked off Friday.

The LMAS Health Department, along with the National Guard, Mackinac Straits Health System and a slew of other community partners took over the parking lot at St. Ignace Area Schools.

Testing is free. All you need is to be over 18 and a Michigan driver’s license.

“It was important for us to offer testing to the community because lots of UP residents haven’t had opportunity yet for testing,” said Leann Espinoza, LMAS Health Department Deputy Public Information Officer. “We felt this was a good way to also get a handle on how our communities are doing.”

Testing goes until 7pm in St. Ignace.

On Saturday July 25, 2020, drive through testing will be from 10am to 4pm at the Luce County Road Commission. Their address is 12920 Co Rd 457 Newberry, MI.