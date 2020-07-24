Little Traverse Yacht Club Cancels 60th Ugotta Regatta for COVID-19

The Little Traverse Yacht Club says it’s canceling 2020’s 60th annual Ugotta Regatta because of COVID-19.

Normally, hundreds sail out in Harbor Springs on race day—an event made possible by more than 100 volunteers in 2019.

The yacht club says it has decided to cancel this year for the safety of its members, guests, competitors, volunteers, and staff.

On Facebook, the board of director’s statement says, “Words cannot express how disappointed we are; this is a gut-wrenching decision that no-one wanted to make. We extend our sincere apologies to everyone that has invested their time and resources in this year’s Regatta.”

The board members say they were determined to continue to hold the event—so long as they “could do so consistent with safe practices,” and tirelessly gave it their best—but, “unfortunately, today, this pandemic has hit too close to home.”

All registration fees will be refunded.

The yacht club is considering offering a discount to members that want to rollover their entry fee to 2021.