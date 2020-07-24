KAIR Announces Start of Community Meals Program

Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources or KAIR is launching a community meals program.

Starting Monday, anyone in need of a meal can come to Kalkaska between 11 A.M. and 1 P.M.

KAIR says they’ve wanted to start a community meals program for 25 years.

A grant of more than $100,000 last October from Impact 100 TC helped finally get the program off the ground.

“Currently we serve between 1,200 and 1,300 people a month in our pantry depending on the month sometimes that fluctuates a little bit but based on the input from families we already serve, and they are looking to be able to use our services in the community meal program,” said KAIR Director Cathy Somes.

KAIR plans to serve meals Monday and Wednesday each week.