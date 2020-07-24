Healthy Living: From Football Star to Alzheimer’s Advocate

African Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as older white Americans.

Despite the increased risk, people of color are significantly underrepresented in clinical trials.

In Healthy Living, meet a Super Bowl champ who is using his voice to raise awareness of the health disparities and encourage others to actively support cutting-edge research.

Dr. Smith and other experts say mistrust of the medical community in the African American community dates back to abuses during the Tuskegee syphilis trials.

Smith says clinical trials are carefully monitored, and participants can choose to withdraw at any time.