Grand Traverse County Health Department Holds COVID-19 Testing

The Grand Traverse County Health Department held its own COVID-19 testing drive thru.

Cars lined up at Traverse City East Middle School so health department volunteers could test people in their cars for the virus.

The health department says they had a larger turnout than expected and says it shows the importance of these testing sites.

Grand Traverse County Health Department Emergency Preparedness Director, Mike Lahey says, “The large turnout we see here today only reiterates to us at the health department that we need to continue to bring more testing to the community, so it’s accessible.”

They will also be testing people tomorrow at the Traverse City East Middle School from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.