Get Moving and Motivated at Planet Fitness in Traverse City

Planet Fitness in Traverse City is currently open and safely welcoming its members back to the club. Corporate has amped up the cleanliness guidelines to ensure the wellness of those trying to lose the weight gained from being stuck at home.

Right now, they can only be at 25% capacity – which is only 115 members allowed at their TC location. They also received a brand new electrostatic sanitizer that they will be using every single night, as well as fully sterilizing everything – including the machines, floors, and everything in between.

For those who are not ready to head back to the gym, Planet Fitness also offers its members a wide variety of at-home, virtual workouts.

