Extra $600 in Unemployment Ends Saturday, Unless Lawmakers Extend

Since the beginning of April, eligible Michiganders have been able to receive an extra $600 dollars in unemployment.

On Saturday, that’s coming to end.

“During the pandemic what it really did was it implemented the income of a lot of folks who may have lost their job because of the COVID-19,” says Chris Rishko, CEO of the Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works.

Rishko says although the unemployment bonus is ending many employers are ready to hire:

“That’s been the impact as being able to find talent, that $600 was difficult for employers to get there staff back to work.”

Now, Congress is deciding whether to extend the unemployment relief or not.

Congressman Jack Bergman says the additional $600 dollars was a well-intentioned mistake:

“Because in the end, the business owner and still today, I hear it every day from the district, ‘please, please, please end the $600 so that I can get my employees to come back to work,” says Rep. Bergman. “People are making more money on unemployment.”

In a written statement, US Senator Gary Peters says he supports the House passed extension and hopes the Senate will support the next phase of coronavirus relief as well:

“While segments of our economy begin reopening, we must remember that Michigan families are still hurting – and many are still struggling to find work. I support the House-passed extension of this critical assistance, and as the Senate considers the next phase of Coronavirus relief, I’ll be pressing to ensure those who remain furloughed or unemployed because of this pandemic have the resources and support they need to get through this.” — US Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)

Until that next phase comes, Rishko says it’s time to update your resume or even explore a new career path.

“Look at what your long-term goals are. There are a lot of jobs out there, but there are also a lot of opportunities out there,” says Rishko.