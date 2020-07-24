Evart WWII Veteran Remembered For Unique Wartime Role

A World War II U.S. Navy veteran who called northern Michigan home for decades passed away last week.

Friday would have been Virginia Theunick’s 97th birthday.

Virginia was in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until 1945, helping the war effort.

Virgina Theunick’s adventure in the U.S. Navy started in 1944.

“She had asked her mom and dad about joining since the brother couldn’t and the other was too young and a sister already married so she felt it was a patriotic duty to do that,” said her daughter Connie.

Virginia also had a cousin who went down on the U.S.S. Arizona when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. After she enlisted, the navy sent Virginia to Washington D.C. where she didn’t have any ordinary duty.

“She worked in munitions, when she got out of high school she had gone to work in a powder plant I believe it was and worked there so when she went into the Navy she already had experience so they put her in munitions. She weighed powder and x-rayed bombs because if there was debris that got into that it would injure our own soldiers so they had to x-ray all of the bombs to make sure there was no debris in there,” explained her daughter Melora.

Virginia was in the navy until 1945, even sleeping outside the Lincoln Memorial for three months while the navy finished up their barracks. She later told her daughter she always made sure to tell President Lincoln good morning and goodnight.

“The time of women back then is different than it is today and over the years and she had the wherewithal to represent the family in the service,” said Connie.

Virginia met her husband Bud while in the navy and the two moved to Michigan after the war, where life brought them plenty more adventures.

“With that generation obligation was a huge thing. People were proud and felt obligated to support their country and support their fellow man here and it does seem like it was the greatest generation,” said Melora.