Enbridge: Damage to East Line 5 Possibly Caused by Contractors

Enbridge says the damage that shut down Line 5 may have been caused by vessels working for the company.

In June, Enbridge discovered damage to the east leg of the pipeline’s anchor support during routine maintenance. It was immediately shut down.

Now, the company speculates the cause of the damage may have had something to do with a number of vessels under contract with Enbridge.

Enbridge still does not know for certain whether any of them were responsible. And the company says both the east and west pipelines, which run under the Straits, are safe to run.

After a judge ordered the entire line to shut down, the company was allowed to run the west line for an inspection on July 8. Enbridge said the inspection confirmed the west leg is safe to operate.

A Michigan Circuit Court will decide whether they can resume operation.