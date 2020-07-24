Driver Arrested After Fiery Crash in Leelanau County

Police say a driver escaped flames after a crash in Leelanau County.

The sheriff’s office says crews were called out to North Eagle Highway Thursday night.

When they got there, an Audi was burning out of control.

The driver made it out with minor injuries.

Deputies say the driver lost control on a curve, veered off the road and rolled.

That’s when the car caught fire.

The sheriff’s office arrested the driver, from Florida, for suspicion of drunk driving.