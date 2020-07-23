What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Outdoor Concerts, Cherry Public House, To The Water Challenge

There’s still plenty to do to safely enjoy our area’s summer.

Courtney Shefffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has details on What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Outdoor Summer Concert Series

Cheboygan is holding its Outdoor Summer Concert Series on Thursday evenings now through the end of August.

These free concerts start at 7 p.m. at Washington Park.

You’re welcome to bring your own chairs or blankets, and are asked to practice safe social distancing.

They have a great variety of music lined up, including jazz, rock & roll, country, and more.

Cherry Public House

If you’re looking for an outdoor location to enjoy a few local beverages, the Cherry Public House in Glen Arbor has added a bright cherry-red mobile taproom in its outdoor beer garden.

This mobile taproom has eight taps, serving up Cherry Republic Brewing Company craft beer, cherry soda, and wine.

If you’re in the area, they invite you to mask up and stop by for some socially distanced $4 pints.

To The Water Challenge

The Inland Seas Education Association is hosting a “To The Water” challenge from July 24-31, encouraging you to get out and interact with water.

Research shows that direct exposure to nature, especially water, provides health benefits to both children and adults.

This is a virtual fundraising event to support the education association, and you’re welcome to boat, paddleboard, swim, fish, or do any other activity that is on, in, or near water.

Visit the Inland Seas Education Association website to register and for full details on participating.