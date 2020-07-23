Volunteers to Search for Missing Clare County Man

Police will resume the search for a missing man in Clare County this weekend.

They say Gerald “Tony” Lueders was last seen July 18.

We reached out to the sheriff on Thursday, who says they exhausted all of their resources looking for him this weekend, including using dogs and helicopters.

The sheriff says there will be a volunteer search Saturday.

Lueders was last seen wearing black jeans, a short sleeve checkered shirt and boots.

If you know where he man is, call the Clare County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 539-7166.