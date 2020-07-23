Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified at Traverse City Gym

A gym in Traverse City released a statement letting members know that it is a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

Fit My Life says a member tested positive for COVID-19 and was at the facility on July 13, 2020 from 6:10 to 6:45 a.m.

They say the client walked through the rear entrance, grabbed equipment, and headed outside for the duration of their workout.

The gym also said that the member wiped equipment and exited the side door.

Health officials told the gym that you should monitor yourself until July 27 if you were there that day.

Fit My Life will be having a company come in and disinfecting the gym immediately.

They want to remind everyone to wear a mask when you enter and exit, clean equipment, and keep your distance.