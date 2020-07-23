Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Little Traverse Yacht Club

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has identified a new possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The health department says individuals who were at Little Traverse Yacht Club on July 14 from 4-10 p.m. may have been exposed and should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The health department says the Little Traverse Yacht Club is working with them to take precautionary measures to ensure their employees and members are safe.

Those with questions about testing or potential exposure should call the health department at 1-800-432-4121.