National Writers Series Hosts Virtual Meet ‘n’ Greet Featuring Novelist Brad Thor

The National Writers Series (NWS) is in full swing with its 2020 Summer Virtual Author Series. Coming up on Thursday, July 23, the #1 New York Times-bestselling author of 20 thrillers, Brad Thor will be hosting an online meet ‘n’ greet through NWS’s virtual platform. Starting at 7pm, Thor will be talking about his journey of becoming a popular thriller writer, and his latest book, Near Dark, which was just released this week. To sign up for this ‘free’ zoom event, click here.

About the Author:

So far, Thor has sold around 20 million copies of his literary works, and many of his books have been labeled as “thriller of the year”. “He has served as a member of the Department of Homeland Security’s Analytic Red Cell Unit and, in 2008, he shadowed a Black Ops team in Afghanistan to research his thriller, The Apostle. In his newest book, Near Dark, the world’s largest bounty has just been placed upon America’s top spy.”

To learn more about novelist Brad Thor, click here.