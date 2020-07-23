MTM On The Road: Traverse City Peace Ranch Offers Support Through Horses, People

Since 2010, the Peace Ranch in Traverse City has been offering support to people who need it most.

They utilize equine therapy to bring horses and people together to rehabilitate.

No matter the reason, the ranch welcomes everyone to come and find some peace and growth.

They have several programs that include different activities to help support you.

The family behind the Peace Ranch has a personal history that drives their passion to help others.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, show us around the ranch and explain more about what services they offer.