Michigan Works Provides Free Resources for Resume Building and Virtual Job Interviews

We’re in a time when people are either looking for new jobs because of unemployment or deciding it’s time for a career change because of COVID-19. That’s where Michigan Works can help especially with resume building and advice on virtual job interviews.

All of the resources provided through Michigan Works are completely free and enable people to have a smooth transition into planning what their next steps should be within the job world.

Diane Culver, the service center manager for the Traverse City and Petoskey Michigan Works offices says staff are on hand to provide resume building workshops, networking advice, and even one-on-one advice for what to say during an interview.

For more information on the resources provided through Michigan Works and to register for any of the free workshops click here.