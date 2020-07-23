Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association Selects Chippewa Co. As Autonomous Vehicle Proving Grounds

The Upper Peninsula will be home to a spaceport.

The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association announced Marquette County as their next vertical launch site.

Chippewa County International Airport had been in the running.

In January, the two areas joined together.

While Marquette County will be home to the spaceport, Chippewa County will be home to an autonomous vehicle proving grounds.

The Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation has been working to bring the plan to the county.

“We have a lot of automotive testing in the region and this will just enhance that,” said Chris Olson, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation President. “This is going to have a significant impact not only on the UP, but the entire state of Michigan.”

Olson says Chippewa County is in the running for the next phase of the project, the site of the command and control center.

That announcement is expected in November.