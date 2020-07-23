M-185 on Mackinac Island Reopens After Construction

M-185 on Mackinac Island is now reopen to horse, bike, and pedestrian traffic.

Back in June, MDOT started a $1.4 million project for a new gravel surface.

The highway had been worn down by high water levels over the years.

It was hit especially hard last fall and winter.

While there is a new surface, people should still be careful, as some sections are still missing.

A larger $6.7 million project to fix those issues and repave M-185 is scheduled for 2021.