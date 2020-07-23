Lume Cannabis Co. Looking to Expand Evart Facility

A cannabis company wants to expand in Osceola County, and they say it could bring 150 jobs to the Evart area.

Lume Cannabis Co. in Evart wants to expand its grow facility.

Lume is asking the township to expand its current 60,000 square foot grow facility to 200,000 square feet.

The current facility has been in operation a year and employs more than 100 people.

In a written statement, the Evart Township Supervisor Doug Dersheid says a decision by the township has not been made, but he anticipates a decision in the coming weeks.

“At our June township meeting, a representative from Lume presented a proposed expansion plan of their marijuana production operation. Their plan is contingent on the transfer of recently purchased Evart Township property to the City of Evart through annexation or an agreement. Evart Township attorney Eric Williams presented the board with various options at our disposal. No decision by the township board has been made, but I anticipate a decision in the coming weeks.”