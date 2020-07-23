Ludington Vacationers Turn To Chalk Cartoons To Spread Mask Message

Sometimes it all depends on who is relaying the message.

While Michiganders are masking up, a group of teenage vacationers in Ludington are spreading the word through lovable characters and chalk art.

On the 400 block of North Ferry Street you can find these drawings of Disney and Simpson characters asking for people to mask up and even showing you the right way to do it.

These friends from Grand Rapids have been doing chalk art for years but this year’s vacation hobby came with a message.

“We usually would do scenic things, like different pretty beach sceneries because that’s where we were vacationing,” says Auburn Schnelker, “But this year because of COVID, we wanted to spread a message to wear your mask and we chose to do the Olafs because it’s kid friendly you know so people would be more approachable.”

“Everybody loves Olaf,” says Reagan Larson, “So if Olaf can do it, then everyone else can do it, you know?”

The girls will be adding to the mural the rest of the week before they leave on Sunday.