Long Lake Township Fire Rescue Proposes New Millage

The Long Lake Township Fire Rescue is proposing to more than double their standing millage.

It would build a new station, provide more staff, and most importantly add an ambulance to their fleet.

Fire Chief, Andrew Down says, “Over the last several years we’ve been asked by the community to look into an ambulance for them, so this is just a step in that process.”

On Thursday they turned to the community to get feedback on the proposal.

“We really haven’t had a lot of feedback. So, we’re looking forward to tonight as potential for our community to speak out to us,” says Chief Down.

Some people are standing behind the idea of expanding the fire station, but aren’t too comfortable with the cost of those advanced services.

One community member said, “I’m 100% behind the new fire station, the concern I have is I’m not not convinced we need advanced life support.”

Others think adding onto the existing fire department would be a better solution than constructing a brand new building.

“They want to build a brand new building, have the old building, and they think it’s worthless but someone else turns out and uses it for something,” said another community member.

But Chief Down says their current building is t suitable for the operations they’d like to run.”

“It was built as a volunteer fire department many many years ago. So it’s not able to sustain 24/7, 365 operations.”

The new millage proposal will be on the ballot in August and if it passes the fire rescue already has plan to buy a plot where new station will be built.