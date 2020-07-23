Indoor Yard Sale Raises Money for Chase Township Library

The Chase Township Hall is hosting an indoor yard sale for the Chase Township Library.

Janel Eichenberg, Chase township treasurer and library board trustee, transformed the hall into a small consignment store.

Clothes, shoes, books and food are all available for purchase. All of the proceeds go to the library to help them continue programs and buy supplies.

“If there’s certain items that we need to purchase, say they library needs a new printer or calculators, that type of thing, we have the extra money for that,” says Eichenberg. “It takes time but i think it’s all worth it. I feel great about it.”

The last day of the indoor yard sale is Friday from 9am to 6pm.