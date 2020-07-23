Hostess Recalls Some Raspberry Zingers Products Over Mold Concerns

Hostess is voluntarily recalling some batches of its Raspberry Zingers.

The company says the snack may grow mold before the “best by” date.

The recalled products were sold in stores across the U.S. and it includes fresh, frozen, and grocery store packs.

The not frozen recalled products have best by dates in late August and the frozen ones don’ts, o consumers will have to check the bar code and batch numbers.

If you have recalled Raspberry Zingers, you are asked not to eat them and return them to the store for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, click here.