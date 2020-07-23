Hook & Hunting: New Regulations for Deer Hunting Season

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission approved a list of new regulations for this year’s deer hunting season.

The changes are meant to draw in new hunters and offer more flexibility in their pursuit of deer.

The biggest change is firearm hunters can use their license to hunt antlerless deer as opposed to only being restricted to archery hunting.

There will also be an exemption on antler point restrictions for mentored youths, junior license holders and apprentice license holders for all seasons.

This is meant to control the deer population, while encouraging newcomers to hunt.

“Deer hunter numbers in Michigan and across the whole country, pretty much, have declined and will continue to decline. The deer population is still producing rapidly and in order to keep harvest numbers where they need to be so we don’t start seeing negative results from a high deer population, we need to be able to increase harvest,” said Vernon Richardson, Wildlife Biologist.

