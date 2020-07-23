Garfield Twp. Man Accused of Kidnapping, Attacking Two Teenagers Pleads Not Guilty

Brandon Reyes has been charged on Thursday and is accused of kidnapping and attacking two teenage girls.

20-year-old Reyes pleaded not guilty.

We first told you about the missing 15-year-old on Sunday after state police issued an AMBER alert.

Police say it started when the teen and her 13-year-old sister met with Reyes to retrieve a backpack.

From there, the girls told police he took them to a remote location where the sheriff’s office believes an argument took place and Reyes attacked the girls with a hammer.

In court on Thursday, we learned Reyes allegedly told the 15-year-old to jump off a bridge and when she refused, he pointed the gun at her sister.

Sometime after, the 13-year-old was allowed to leave.

Police say the 15-year-old eventually got ahold of Reyes’ gun and tried to get way but Reyes hit her with his car to stop her.

Reyes told police he was arrested while buying drugs he had planned to use to commit suicide.

Both girls were taken to the hospital, and the 15-year-old is still being treated for her injuries.

“It came extremely close to a homicide several times throughout the series of events that gave rise to the charges and aside from a homicide, this is probably one of the most significant offenses we can deal with,” said Kyle Atwood, Prosecuting Attorney.

In all, Reyes was charged with 13 crimes including assault, torture and weapons violations.

He will be back in court August 13.