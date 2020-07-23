Cheboygan Father, Son Find Missing Woman Stuck In Mud on Two Track Road

While out enjoying their off-road vehicle, a Cheboygan man and his son stumbled upon a woman that had been missing for 2 days.

An 81-year-old Cheboygan woman with Alzheimer’s hadn’t been seen since Monday.

Roger Brown and his son Austin were out on their side by side to celebrate Austin’s birthday when they went down a seasonal road off Richardson Road.

They made their way to an two track road that was overgrown and muddy.

Their side by side got stuck. Once they got free, it forced them to go a different way.

That’s where they found the woman and her truck stuck.

Cheboygan Public Safety says they were in the right place at the right time.

“Not no hero, just a good citizen,” Roger said.

“I don’t know about all that, I don’t wear a cape or nothing, I’m just a person having fun,” Austin said. “We just happened upon this lady that was lost,” Roger added.

Cheboygan Public Safety says the woman had likely been stuck there since Monday.

She was sent to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.