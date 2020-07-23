Cadillac City Council Approves New Social District for Carryout Drinks

Earlier this week, the Cadillac City Council approved a resolution to bring what’s called a “social district” to downtown.

This comes after Gov. Whitmer signed legislation that allowed carryout options for alcoholic drinks from restaurants and bars on July 1. The bill also allowed cities to create social districts with businesses

Common areas within the social district allows people to sit outside and enjoy their drinks within that area.

Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia says, “This new program generally allows for businesses that are licensed through the State of Michigan Liquor Control Commission that have their businesses contiguous or touching the common area sell alcoholic beverages in disposable cups with their logo on it along with the logo identifying the common area.”

The social district will be located on the west side of Mitchell Street between Harris and Cass.

“The common area covers the entire Cadillac Commons area and our various people-gathering placemaking sites such as the plaza, the city park, the Rotary performing arts pavilion, the market, and the future trailhead site,” Peccia says.

One of those businesses is Clam Lake Beer Company. General Manager Dawn Casey says this isn’t just a great opportunity for them, but also for the whole city.

“Having the extra the additional space for employees to earn more money to hire more people, it’s all good for our business and for Cadillac,” Casey says.

While the approval of the resolution is the first step, there are still many more measures that need to be approved by the city or the state.

“Next steps include the development of a management and maintenance plan,” Peccia says. “The city then needs to install signage around the perimeter identifying where the common area is, and submit all that information to the liquor control commission for their files.”