Benzie-Leelanau District Health Dept. Warns of Increase in Lyme Disease Cases

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says cases of Lyme disease are on the rise.

There have been 6 cases in both counties since June 1.

That’s after having just 16 cases the past 5 years.

Here are some steps the health department says to take.

Use repellent that contains 20% or more deet or other chemicals

Wear clothing that has been treated with permethrin.

Check yourself for ticks and take a shower after coming inside.