Another 1.4 Million People File for Unemployment Benefits

For the first time in nearly four months, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits went up.

The Labor Department reported another 1.4 million people sought jobless aid last week.

That spike comes just days before an extra $600 a week jobless benefit is set to expire.

But the Labor Department says total number of people receiving jobless benefits fell by about a million to 16.2 million.