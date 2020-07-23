Airlines Report Massive Second Quarter Losses As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Major airlines are reporting massive second quarter losses.

They’re also warning that the recovery in air travel seen in April has stalled as cases of the coronavirus surge in the U.S.

American Airlines posted a loss of more than $2 billion.

Southwest lost nearly a million.

Combined losses of the country’s four biggest airlines now stands at more than $10 billion in just three months.

Between April and June, about 15 million people rode on American and Southwest.

In 2019, that number was nearly 100 million.