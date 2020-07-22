US COVID-19 Cases Approach 4 Million, Pres. Trump Stresses Importance of Masks

The U.S. is approaching 4 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns the number of people who have actually been infected is probably twice as many as confirmed. That’s because of an increasing number of positive antibody tests.

Government scientists say this means many Americans have been spreading the virus without even knowing it.

Right now, Florida has the highest death rate of any state, reporting another 134 coronavirus deaths Tuesday.

And in Texas, Hidalgo County is under a stay-at-home-order as more refrigerated trailers are brought in to serve as makeshift morgues.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added 10 more states to their quarantine travel advisory because they have high COVID-19 case numbers.

Some of the new states added include Alaska, Delaware, Indiana and Missouri.

The White House says they are planning to hold more coronavirus press conferences over the next few weeks.

President Trump resumed White House coronavirus press conferences Tuesday. It was the first one since April.

This time, there were no health experts by his side at the briefing.

Unlike in the beginning of the pandemic, the president took time to stress the importance of wearing a face mask.

“We are asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact and we need everything we can get,” he said.

At the conference, President Trump said the COVID-19 pandemic will probably get worse before it gets better,