Up North Arts To Give Out ‘Art Camp’ Bags

Up North Arts in Cadillac is giving kids the opportunity to express themselves with a take home “art camp.”

The program will provide each child with supplies like markers, watercolors, construction paper and glue.

From there, kids can create things like 3D sculptures, watercolor paintings, and drawings.

About 100 students registered for the in-person art camp that got canceled because of COVID-19.

“Art, you can get lost in. It’s a nice kind of lost,” said Up North Arts Advisory Board member Mollie Frier. “It helps them focus on that and not what else might be happening around them. It allows for individual expression and it promotes problem solving. Art can do a lot of different things.”

Art supply bags will be available July 24 at CAPS’ grab-and-go lunch program from 10:30 a.m. to noon while supplies last.