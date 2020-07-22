The Festival Foundation of Traverse City Kicks-Off First Round of Virtual Challenges

The Festival Foundation of Traverse City kicked off their first virtual run, the Cherry Run 5k on July 15. This run goes through the end of July, and it’s not too late to sign up!

Here’s what you need to know.

This virtual run series benefits local farmers and celebrates the amazing crops Northern Michigan produces. The run is called the Michigan Harvest Challenge, and walkers can choose (1) or more of the following races:

Cherry Run – July 15 to July 31 – 5k

Apple Dash – August 1 to August 31 – 5k or 10k

Hop Trot – September 1 to September 31 – 5k to 15k

Grape Stomp – October 1 – October 31 – 5k or Half Marathon

Each race participant will receive a vintage feel tee-shirt, a finisher’s charm, and other swag.

The Festival Foundation wishes to spread awareness about protecting preserved lands that contain farms, nature areas, and trails. Plus, they are collecting donations for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy (GTRLC). Their goal is to raise $10,000.

For more information about the Michigan Harvest Challenge – click here