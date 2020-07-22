Task Force Unveils Bills Aimed at Reducing Michigan’s Jail Population

A task force of lawmakers focused on reforming jails unveiled a pack of bills Wednesday aimed at drastically dropping the state’s jail population for nonviolent offenders.

The pack of bills include moves like ending driver’s license suspension for most offenses, prioritizing alternative punishments to jail and allowing police to offer citations over arrests for misdemeanors.

Changes also came for things as little as conviction flexibility for railroad related crimes.

Michigan’s jail population has tripled the last 35 years and this task force was made by both sides of the aisle to reverse that trend.