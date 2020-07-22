Senate Negotiations on New COVID-19 Relief Bill Snag on Pres. Trump’s Payroll Tax Cut
The Trump administration and Congress are continuing negotiations on the phase four coronavirus relief bill.
It’s estimated to cost a trillion dollars.
Senate Republicans are focused on three main goals for the bill:
- Funding to safely reopen schools.
- Tax credits and incentives for businesses.
- And stimulus checks to Americans.
There is one thing President Trump wants included in the bill, but Senate Republicans are against—that’s a payroll tax cut.
White House officials say an agreement on the next stimulus bill could come by the end of the month.