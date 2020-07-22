Senate Negotiations on New COVID-19 Relief Bill Snag on Pres. Trump’s Payroll Tax Cut

The Trump administration and Congress are continuing negotiations on the phase four coronavirus relief bill.

It’s estimated to cost a trillion dollars.

Senate Republicans are focused on three main goals for the bill:

Funding to safely reopen schools.

Tax credits and incentives for businesses.

And stimulus checks to Americans.

There is one thing President Trump wants included in the bill, but Senate Republicans are against—that’s a payroll tax cut.

White House officials say an agreement on the next stimulus bill could come by the end of the month.